Uganda Cranes players at the on-going 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt are set to reap big in allowances and match day bonuses owing to their out-come in the games played.

A case in point is the victory registered over the Democratic of Congo (DRC) played over the weekend.

Forwards Patrick Henry Kaddu and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scored the goals for Uganda Cranes in the famous victory.

Each of the 23 players in camp has been promised at least Shs. 16.6M for a game won.

On the match eve to the Zimbabwe Warriors encounter on Wednesday, the players held a private meeting at the team’s Radisson Blu Cairo Heliopolis hotel base with the FUFA president Moses Magogo.

“We held a meeting with the players and officials. Everything progressed well. The players and the technical department are all focused for the game with Zimbabwe on Wednesday night” FUFA spokesman piece Ahmed Hussein confirmed the development.

With such incentives,there is every justification for the high morale in the team camp, hours before the encounter with Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the Uganda FA boss Moses Magogo has saluted all parties from the Government, fans, cultural leaders, sponsors to partners who have expressed solidarity with the team.

The King of Tooro Kingdom, Oyo Nyimba Rukidi IV, ministers, members of parliament, Uganda Tourism Board officials and ordinary fans are pitched camp in Cairo ready for the game.

Uganda Cranes, who currently lead group A with three points require maximum points to become the first country at AFCON 2019 to seal a slot to the group stages of the biannual championship.