AFCON 2019 (Group A): Wednesday, 26th June

Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe Warriors

At Cairo International Stadium (8 PM – East)

The Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has called for only one change on the team that will face Zimbabwe Warriors at AFCON 2019.

From the side which won 2-0 against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Frenchman has maintained the 10 faces with one change in central defence.

Defender Murushid Jjuuko is left out of the starting team.

In comes Ostersunds’ Brian Ronald Mukiibi Dungu

The rest of the team that started against DRC are maintained.

Goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango starts in between the goal posts.

At right back is Yeovil Town’s Bevis Mugabi as Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi commands the starting slot at left back.

Dread-locked Hassan Wasswa Mawanda will play alongside Brian Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu in central defence.

The central midfield remains unchanged. Aucho Khalid and Michael Azira are the two deep lying midfielders as Faruku Miya plays the offensive role.

On the attacking flying wings; Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Abdul Lumala will occupy the right and left flanks respectively.

Striker Patrick Henry Kaddu leads the line in the quest for the much desired goals.

Victory for Uganda Cranes will confirm the CECAFA region representatives as the first country at AFCON 2019 to the quarter finals.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Zimbabwe:

Denis Onyango (G.K), Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Michael Azira, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Abdu Lumala

Subs:

Robert Odongkara (G.K), Salim Omar Magoola (G.K), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awany, Tadeo Lwanga, Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kateregga, Isaac Muleme, William Luwaga Kizito, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme,Murushid Juuko