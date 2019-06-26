Cairo International stadium, Cairo 10pm (Local Time) 11pm (EAT)

Fireworks is expected at the Cairo International stadium on Wednesday when hosts Egypt take on wounded Leopards of DR Congo in a must win clash.

DR Congo lost 2-0 to Uganda Cranes in their first game and defeat against the Pharaohs will mean their 2019 Afcon is over with a game to play.

Egypt overcame resilient Zimbabwe in the opener but were not as efficient thus coach Javier Aguirre has called for improvement in the final third.

“We are looking at an improvement against DR Congo,” Javier said. “Prior to the tournament, we created chances against Guinea and Tanzania put only a couple away,” he added.

“It was same thing against Zimbabwe but we scored only once so we have worked on that and hopefully against DR Congo, we are effective. Javier Aguirre, Egypt coach

DR Congo’s Yusuf Mulumbu has called for reaction after an unexpected defeat to Uganda.

“After a defeat like that, a good slap because we didn’t expect to lose against Uganda, let’s see how we will react against Egypt in front of their own crowd,” Mulumbu told reporters.

“Let’s see how we can react and show that we are men. We want to qualify for the next round. Yusuf Mulumbu, DR Congo captain

The midfielder missed the opener through injury but is hopeful of returning on Wednesday.

“It was a bit tough for me to miss the first match but I’ve started running again and the coach will decide whether I play.

Florent Ibenge who admitted his side didn’t play against Uganda says they must try and get the best result.

“Each game you must try and get the best result and we’ll stick to that philosophy. We’re playing Egypt and if we don’t win we’ll try to get a draw. Florent Ibenge, DR Congo Coach

Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet and Ahmed Hegazi will be key for the hosts while Cedric Bakambu, Yannick Bolasie and Elia Meschak must show up if DR Congo are to remain in the contention for a place in the round of 16.