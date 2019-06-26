Zimbabwe could miss up to three players for their must win tie against Uganda Cranes in the 2019 Afcon at the Cairo International stadium.

Goalkeeper Edmond Sibanda, midfielder Marvellous Nakamba and striker Nyasha Mushekwi are all likely to be out.

Sibanda left the pitch through injury in the 1-0 defeat to Egypt in the opener while Nakamba and Mushekwi all featured in the game.

The Warriors must at least force a draw against The Cranes to stand any chance of staying in the competition.

Uganda are on the verge of reaching the knock out of the Afcon for the first time since 1978 when they lost to Ghana in the finals.