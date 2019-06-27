Africa Rally Archives Christakis Fitidis at the 2017 Safari rally(photo by: Africa rally archives)

Former Uganda national champion Christakis Fitidis has set his realistic targets for the upcoming Safari rally due 5-7 July in Kenya.

The 67-year-old Fitidis says he will be more than satisfied with a top ten finish .

“We are going with the target to finish the event. But if we are in top ten positions, it will be like a win for us.

“The competition and quality of cars are in a high level. We shall try to fight for that,” he said.

In his last outing to Safari rally in 2017, Fitidis managed to finish in 25th position.

He will partner with Tanzania’s Veer Darbar for this year’s edition in a Mitsubishi Evo X.

Fitidis along with Ronald Sebuguzi, Yassin Nasser, Kepher Walubi, Abdul Kateete, Godfrey Nsereko and Duncan Mubiru will be representing Uganda during Safari.

The event has attracted over 50 crews.

This year’s Safari rally will determine whether Kenya regains its WRC status and all the crews will be part of the general campaign for Safari to get back to WRC calendar.

“We would all want Safari to get back to WRC. If its added to WRC then it will be a good gesture for everyone in the region.

“All drivers from the region can learn and benefit something when WRC is closer to us,” he said.