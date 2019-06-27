Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club forward Allan Kyambadde featured in his second game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Uganda Cranes.

Kyambadde, like in the opening game against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was introduced during the final stages of the game.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Kyambadde was introduced for the injured Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and gallantly took his slot on the left flank.

He ably contained the pressure, possessed the ball with confidence and managed to win two set pieces from distance.

The former Sports Club Villa play maker had been also introduced in the first game against DR Congo and played the final 30 minutes when he replaced Abdu Lumala.

Kyambadde cited adhering to the special instructions given to him by the technical team on the team.

When I was warming up, I also thought I could add up something special when introduced. The coaches issued special instructions which I had to stick to and together with the players I found on the field of play, we played as a unit. Allan Kyambadde

The Uganda Cranes technical team led by Sebastien Desabre first brought in Tadeo Lwanga for Canadian based Michael Azira.

Uganda’s goal scorer Emmanuel Arnold Okwi was rested for Kyambadde before Faruku Miya came on for defender Timothy Denis Awanyi.

For starters, the locally based players on the team are four; Kymbadde, Lwanga, Awanyi and Patrick Henry Kaddu.

Zimbabwe is in a must win situation against Democratic Republic of Congo at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo this coming Sunday, 30th June 2019.

On the same day, Uganda Cranes will play the Egypt Pharoahs at the Cairo International Stadium.

Egypt has already qualified to the next round with six points.

Uganda has four points, and are best advantaged of the remaining three countries in group A.

A win for Zimbabwe will also take them on four points. This means Uganda needs to win or draw to book an automatic slot to round of 16.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Zimbabwe:

Denis Onyango (G.K), Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Michael Azira, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Abdu Lumala

Changes:

62’ Michael Azira Off, Tadeo Lwanga On

70’ Emmanuel Arnold Okwi Off, Allan Kyambadde On

88’ Faruku Miya Off, Timothy Denis Awany On

Subs Not Used:

Robert Odongkara (G.K), Salim Omar Magoola (G.K), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kateregga, Isaac Muleme, William Luwaga Kizito, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme,Murushid Juuko

Head Coach: Sebastien Desabre (France)