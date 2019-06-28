AFCON 2019 (Group D)

Morocco 1-0 Cote D’Ivoire

Morocco booked the round of 16 berth after a 1-0 win over West Africans Cote d’Ivoire in a Group D duel played at the Al – Salam Stadium on Friday evening.

Spanish based towering forward Youssef En Nesyri scored the all important goal.

The forward who features at Leganes Football Club had a calm finish past TP Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo in the 23rd minute of the well-contested game.

It was Cote d’Ivoire that had the early threat at the Morocco goal as early as the first minute.

Defender Ghanem Saiss cleared a Jonathan Kodjia header off the line

Ivorian goalie Gbohouo played the sweeper’s role for lone spells of the game.

The goalkeeper cleared off En-Nesyri in the 9th minute during a dangerous attempt.

The gangly forward hit the side-netting on 18 minutes in another clear cut opportunity.

The breakthrough moment arrived in the 23rd minute when En-Nesyri finished a quick counter-attack for the lone strike.

Two minutes later, Max Alain Gradel denied by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou

Three minutes after the half-hour mark, En-Nesyri missed free-header from Achraf Hakimi’s cross on the left

Cote d’Ivoire made the first change on the warm evening.

Albert Maxwel replaced Max Alain Gradel 10 minutes into the second half.

Jean Michael Seri was taken off for the big Wilfried Bony in the 62nd minute before the Ivorian skipper Serge Aurier limped off for Mamadou Bagayoko with less than 20 minutes to play.

Amrabat’s cross from the right was headed narrowly wide by Nesyri on 72 minutes as the North Africans sought for a killer punch.

Sofiane Boufal replaced Hakim Ziyach and the injured Noureddine Amrabat was carried off for Noussair Mazraoui.

Bony and Kessie had attempts foiled by goalie Yassine towards the end of the match.

Deep in added time; M’bark Boussoufa came off for Manuel Marouan Da Costa Trindade.

The man of the match was Morocco’s Noureddine Amrabat.

Morocco now leads group D with comfort on 6 points and books a berth to the treasured round of 16.

Team Line Ups:

Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou (G.K), Nabil Dikar, Achraf Hakimi, Mehdi Amine El Mouttaqui (Captain), Ghanem Saiss, Karim El Ahmadi Aroussi, M’Bark Boussoufa, Hakim Ziyach, Noureddine Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Youssef En-Nesyri

Subs: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (G.K), Monir El Kajoui (G.K), Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Marounan Da Costa Trindade, Sofiane Boufal, Faycal Fajr, Youssed Ait Bennasser, Mehdi Bourabia, Oussama Idrissi, Yunis Abdelhamid, Abdelkarim Baadi

Head coach: Herve Renard (France)

Cote d’Ivoire XI: Slyvain Gbohouo (G.K), Serge Alain Stephane Aurier (Captain), Coulibaly Wonlo, Wilfried Kanon Serge, Ismael Abdoul Rahman Rock Traore, Kessie Franck Yannick, Die Gnozaroua Geoffroy Serey, Jean Michael Seri, Nicolas Pepe, Max Alain Gradel, Jonathan Adjo Kodjia

Subs: Ira Tape (G.K), Badra Ali Sangare (G.K), Souleyman Keli Doumbia, Jean Pphilippe Gbamin, Victorien Angban Bekanty, Wilfried Armel Zaha Dazet, Albert Maxwel Gnaly Cornet, Wilfried Guemiand Bony, Roger Claver Djapone Assale, Ibrahim Sangare, Cheick Ibrahim Comara, Mamadou Bagayoko

Head coach: Ibrahima Kamara (France)

Match Officials: