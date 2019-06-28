Egypt winger Amr Warda has been pardoned by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and recalled to join his teammates in the 2019 Afcon camp.

Warda was expelled from the team two days ago for alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by various women online.

He missed the 2-0 win over DR Congo that secured their place in the last 16 but during the match, fellow players led by skipper Ahmed Elmohamady and defender Baher Elmohamady.

The team captain gestured 22 after scoring the opening goal, a shirt number that belongs to Warda while Baher lifted Warda’s jersey while on the bench.

The winger also apologised to his teammates, the FA and the people of Egypt in a video.

Warda could feature in Egypt’s last group game against Uganda Cranes in which the hosts seek to consolidate top spot.