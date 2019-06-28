Michael Olunga admitted it was a tough game against rivals and neighbours Tanzania but promises the Harambee Stars will continue working hard.

The lanky forward was the day’s hero scoring twice to help Harambee come from behind twice to beat Taifa Stars 3-2 at the 30 June stadium, Cairo.

“It was a good performance and we thank God for this opportunity,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“It was a tough game against our neighbours Tanzania back home. They gave us hard time especially through Msuva, Samatta and Ulimwengu among others but we fought on,” he added.

“In the second half, we had no option but go all out in attack and we want to say thank you for our travelling fans and we promise to continue working hard. Michael Olunga

Kenya gave themselves a chance of playing in the round of 16 but have a tough game against Senegal to negotiate in the last group game.

“It’s a tough game we can’t say it’s going to be easy task but this is football, we have 90 minutes and keep the hard work and see how it goes.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the next round and will be joined by four of the best third place finishers.