Angola, Mauritania seek to revive round of 16 hopes | Afcon 2019

By
Ismael Kiyonga
-
Action between Nigeria and Angola in the third quarter final at CHAN 2018 in Tangier, Morocco
  • Saturday June 28, 2019
  • Suez stadium, Suez 4.30pm (5.30pm EAT)

Returnees Angola take on debutants Mauritania in their second Group E game with either targeting maximum points to keep hopes of playing in the round of 16.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Action between Mali and Mauritania at the Suez Army Stadium (Photo: The Straits Times)

Angola were held to a 1-all draw against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and seek to beat Mauritania who were hammered 4-1 by Mali in the first game.

The Palacas Negras will be favourites in this one but have been warned against underrating the side that are literally here to enjoy and learn from the tournament.

Maximum points for Angola could take them top of the table on similar points, four same as Mali who drew 1-1 with Tunisia on Friday afternoon.

A shock victory for Mauritania will see them move to second on the log above 2004 winners Tunisia and give themselves a chance of playing in the last 16.

