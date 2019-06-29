Sunday June 30, 2019

Al Salam stadium, Cairo 5pm (6pm EAT)

Guinea will be eager to make amends in their final group game against debutants Burundi if they are to continue their journey in the 2019 Afcon tournament.

CAF Abdul Razak Fiston

The Syli Nationale are on one point after losing 1-0 to Nigeria Super Eagles in their last encounter a few days after they had been held by lowly ranked Madagascar.

Burundi, who also have an outside chance of finishing in third position and stand a chance to be one of the best third placed finishers have been unfortunate to drop points against both Nigeria and Madagascar and will fancy their chances against a quality Guinea side.

Naby Keita and Ibrahim Traore will be the players trusted to unlock the Burundi backline manned by Vipers SC right back Karim Niyizigimana.

In attack, the CECAFA side will rely on Saido Berahino, Cedric Amissi and Fiston Abdul Razak for goals with Gael Bigirimana running the show in midfield.