AFCON 2019 (Group A)

Sunday, 30 th June:

Uganda Cranes Vs Egypt Pharoahs – Cairo International Stadium

Zimbabwe Warriors Vs Democratic Republic of Congo – 30 th June Stadium

June Stadium *Both matches kick off at 10 PM (East African Time)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre asserts that the final group A game at the Cairo International Stadium against hosts Egypt will be a challenging duel.

Addressing the media during the official pre-match press conference at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday, Desabre, however, noted that Uganda Cranes is ready for the challenge ahead.

The Frenchman was flanked by the team’s vice-captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda during the press conference.

This will be like another game. It is a good chance to be here. This is a good opportunity to continue with the work that we started with against DR Congo and Zimbabwe. I know it will be a difficult game for us but we ready to face the challenge. We shall play to win. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Desabre also highlighted about the situation for defender Murushid Juuko who is reportedly recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during the opener against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Subsequently, was rested for the next match against Zimbabwe Warriors as his slot was taken by Ostersunds’ defender Brian Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu.

The Simba Sports Club defender will definitely miss the Egypt encounter on Sunday.

About defender Juuko, he had a pain in the hamstring during the first game. He needed rest and doctors recommended 10 days rest. It is good that he started light training and we shall see in the next days. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach on the status of defender Murushid Juuko

This implies that the Simba Sports Club defender will sit out the second consecutive game at AFCON 2019.

Love for challenges:

The coach acknowledged that the Uganda Cranes players are ready for any sort of challenges in thy midst.

We love challenges. The first game with DR Congo was physical. In the second game, it remained as open as possible just like Kenya versus Tanzania which was a typical true African game full of attacking. I am confident about my players tomorrow against Egypt. They are very motivated. It is possible to beat them. We shall give the maximum against Egypt. The team has kept improving step by step. Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Uganda Cranes needs to avoid defeat and progress to the round of 16.

Vice captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, one of the few players on the current team to have played professional football in Egypt believes a positive result against the hosts is realistic.

“This will not the first time to face Egypt. We have played them several times. We are aware of what we can do and how. We are not under any sort of pressure. Instead, Egypt is the team under pressure.” Mawanda, currently a free agent noted.

In the other group A encounter, Zimbabwe who have a point will face win-less Democratic Republic of Congo at the 30th June Stadium.