AFCON 2019 (Group A):

Sunday, 30th June:

Uganda Cranes Vs Egypt Pharoahs – Cairo International Stadium

Zimbabwe Warriors Vs Democratic Republic of Congo – 30th June Stadium

*Both matches kick off at 10 PM (East African Time)

Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko remains a big doubt to face Egypt in the final group A clash at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

According to the head coach Sebastien Desabre, Juuko picked a ham-string and was advised by the medical team to rest for at least 10 days.

He consequently missed the Uganda Cranes second game against Zimbabwe that ended one goal apiece.

Although Juuko returned to training at the team base found at the Arab Contractors’ stadium, he is most likely to remain out of the starting eleven with the hosts.

Desabre discussed about the key’s defender’s

JUUKO PICKED AN INJURY IN THE FIRST GAME AGAINST DR Congo. he was advised to rest for ten days. hE HAS RETURNED TO TRAINING BUT WE SHALL NOT RUSH HIM BACK Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

With Juuko still sidelined, the back line of Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu and vice captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda is most likely to be maintained.

Desabre remained tight lipped about the probable line up and key changes to the line up that faced Zimbabwe Warriors.

The head coach was flanked by the vice captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda who told the media that the players are ready to face the tournament hosts.

“We are not focusing on individual players. We are focused on the entire team. They can also make mistakes and shall score. We are concentrating on our last game to qualify to the round of 16.” Hassan Wasswa who has played in Egypt before.

Uganda Cranes has four points with Egypt on six.

Zimbabwe has one and Democratic Republic of Congo has no point.

DRC and Zimbabwe will lock horns at the same time time. This game will be held at the 30th June Stadium.