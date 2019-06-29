AFCON 2019 (Group A):

Sunday, 30th June:

Uganda Cranes Vs Egypt Pharoahs – Cairo International Stadium

Zimbabwe Warriors Vs Democratic Republic of Congo – 30th June Stadium

*Both matches kick off at 10 PM (East African Time)

Egypt national football head coach Javier Onaindia Aguirre has warned the Uganda Cranes team ahead of the last group A match never to expect any walk in the park at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

The 60 old year Mexician, however, was quick to caution his charges against complacency give if they have already secured a slot to the round of 16.

With six points from two matches, Egypt takes on Uganda with qualification to the next round already secured.

But to Aguirre, he intends to give the match all the due attention it deserves so that he gets 9 points and secure top spot in the group.

Although we know that we have already qualified, we want the first place. We shall put in our best players for the game. Egypt head coach Javier “El Vasco” Onaindia Aguirre

Worry about the cautioned players:

There is a big concern for the players who are on a single caution and could miss the round of 16 game in case they are booked again against Uganda.

The Egyptian head coach now seeks quick answers to this dilemma.

“Egypt has three players with bookings and we should not risk with the players as we eye the next round. We shall take care about this. Therefore, we can make one to two changes” Aguirre noted.

Praise to Uganda:

Christened as El Vasco (The Basque), Aguirre heaped praise on the quality of the Ugandan team at this year’s AFCON, citing the set piece expertise, fighting spirit and the physical component of the East African giants.

“Uganda is very good at set pieces. They are a good team too. We expect 90 minutes of fighting. It will be a tough game with Uganda and a great experience as well” he added.

Euphoric stands:

He sings special praise of the over 75,000 fans who grace Egypt’s games and cheer from start to finish.

Our fans are extra-ordinary. Every time we play, we always have 12 players on the field. The fan is our other player and we are motivated to have such a big following. We shall therefore play for the fans. Aguirre

Aguirre has also coached top quality clubs as Atletico Madrid, Osasuna, Zaragoza, Espanyol among others with two previous national teams – Japan and Mexico.