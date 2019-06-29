Saturday June 28, 2019

Ismailia stadium, Ismailia 7pm (8.30pm EAT)

Defending champions Cameroon will get their biggest test at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on rivals Ghana at Suez on Sunday evening.

The Indomitable Lions began the campaign on a lighter note beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 while Ghana were held to a 2-2 draw by Benin on day one.

Ghana comes into the game without defend John Boye who saw red in the last game and could also miss the services of captain Andre Dede Ayew who is injured.

Without Ayew, the goal scoring burden will be on his sibling Jordan Ayew who also netted in the first game while Asamoah Gyan is likely to get a test of Afcon football as well.

Thomas Partey and Christian Atsu will also be required to up their game against Clarence Seedorf side that target maximum points to confirm their place in the next round as early as possible.