Saturday Results (F)

Ghana 0-0 Cameroon

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Benin

Group E

Mauritania 0-0 Angola

Groups E and F will go into the final matches with all teams with a chance to reach the round of 16.

Following two goalless draws in group F on match day, Cameroon who were held by Ghana remain top with four points while Ghana and Benin follow closely with two while lowly ranked Guinea Bissau have one.

On the final group match days, Cameroon entertain Benin while Ghana take on Guinea Bissau in a winner qualifies to the next round encounters.

The same scenario appears in group E after Mauritania held Angola to a goalless stalemate.

Mali sit top with four points but have a game against Angola in which they will target at least a point to confirm their stay in the competition.

Tunisia also face Mauritania with all eyes on victory to extend their competition days in Egypt.