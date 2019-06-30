Sunday June 30, 2019

Alexandria stadium, Alexandria 5pm (6pm EAT)

Debutants Madagascar could make history by confirming their place in the round of 16 if they avoid defeat against former winners Nigeria.

Against all odds, they drew with highly rated Guinea in the first game and snatched a 1-0 win over fellow first timers Burundi in their second game and are now second on the table with four points.

They can go on to finish top with maximum points off Nigeria who already secured their berth in the next round.

Gernot Rohr however targets a top finish in the group and will call for his charges to understand the importance of the game.

Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa will be the key for the Super Eagles side.