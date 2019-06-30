Andre Onana says the Indomitable Lions target in Egypt is to defend their African title.

Cameroon won the title in Gabon two years ago and currently lead group F on four points after two games and strong candidates from the pool to reach the last 16.

“It’s clear that the goal is to win this prestigious competition,” Onana told Cafonline. “But you have to be realistic. Before winning, there are several games to play. And it’s game after game that we move forward,” he added.

“It is clear that we must respect all the opponents. There are some very good teams we will have to face. I think it will be fine if we stay true to our philosophy, if we stay positive.

“And as I usually say, the most important thing about football is to play your own game. I think if we are ourselves, we are more likely to win this competition.

Onana is a highly rated goalkeeper and believed to be the best on the continent currently.

He features for Netherlands side, Ajax Amsterdam and led them to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.