Monday July 1, 2019

Al Salam stadium, Cairo K.O 9pm (10pm EAT)

The Desert Foxes of Algeria did confirm a place in the last 16 but will target perfection against Tanzania to wrap up the group with all points.

The game at the Al Salam stadium will be one where the Taifa Stars want to at least pick a point to take home as not even maximum points will see them through the next round.

Djamel Belmadi could rest a few of his stars for the game including Riyadh Mahrez among others.

For Tanzania, Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva have an opportunity to chase more personal glory and show Africa and the world how much they can offer.