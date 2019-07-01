2019 Prefontaine Classic (2 Miles):

Uganda’s long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei triumphed at the 2019 Prefontaine classic event held at the Cobb Track and Angell field in Stanford, California.

The Ugandan posted a timing of 8 minutes, seven seconds and 54 micro-seconds for the first ever victory in two miles, setting the event and national record as well.

Cheptegei was five micro seconds ahead of United States of America’s Paul Chelimo (8:07:59) in a photo finish contest.

Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega was third to take the bronze medal with 8:08:69.

Ahmed Mohammed (Canada), Davis Kiplangat (Kenya), Stewart Mcsweyn (Australia), Richard Yator (Kenya), Getaneh Molla (Ethiopia), Justyn Knight (Canada) and Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew completed the top ten positions.

Meanwhile, Winnie Nanyondo was fifth in the women 1500 M final with a timing of 4:00:09.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon (3:59:04) beat Great Britain’s Laura Muir (3:59:47) to the tape.

Another Ugandan, Peruth Chemutai clocked 9:24:32 to finish 10th in the women 3000M steeplechase final.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech (8:55:58) won the 3000M steeplechase event.

What a special day at the Nike Preclassic 2 mile. Running 8:07, a world leading time and national record. The victory belongs to Jesus. Thanks to you my fans for the amazing support Joshua Cheptegei

Men 2 Mile (Final):

1 Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) – 8:07.54 (*World Leading Time)

2 Paul Chelimo (United States) – 8:07.59 (*Personal best Time)

3 Selemon Barega (Ethiopia) – 8:08.69 (*Personal best Time)

4 Mohammed Ahmed (Canada) – 8:15.76 (*Personal best Time)

5 Davis Kiplangat (Kenya) – 8:16.02

6 Stewart Mcsweyn (Australia) – 8:16.28

7 Richard Yator (Kenya) – 8:18.09 (*Personal best Time)

8 Getaneh Molla (Ethiopia) – 8:18.88

9 Justyn Knight (Canada) – 8:19.75

10 Birhanu Balew (Bahrain) -8:20.56 (*Personal Best Time)

11 Eric Jenkins (United States) – 8:22.37 (*Personal Best Time)

12 Kirubel Erassa (United States) – 8:25.14

13 Paul Kipngetich Tanui (Kenya) – 8:28.60 (*Personal Best Time)

14 Justus Soget (Kenya) – 8:33.00

15 Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya) – 8:42.41

Vincent Kibet (Kenya) *Did not finish

Bram Som (Netherlands) *Did not finish

Milkesa Menegsha (Ethiopia) *Disqualified