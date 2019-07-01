Uganda’s bad run against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations stretched to five games with a 2-0 defeat on Sunday.

The Cranes were lethargic in front of goal despite a seemingly good performance and here is how each individual player rated.

Denis Onyango 7.0: He denied Mo Salah at the start of the second half and could do little on the two goals conceded. Carried off injured later and hopefully he returns in time for the round of 16.

Nicholas Wadada 5.0: Was caught out of position for the second goal and rarely defended when the Pharaohs attacked.

Godfrey Walusimbi 6.0: He gave a good account of himself against Salah and was solid against the silky Egyptians.

Hassan Wasswa 5.0: Thwarted the aerial danger but was clumsy in the situation he gave away the free kick for the first goal.

Timothy Awany 6.0: Got his first start and was surely an improvement on Mukiibi. He made two brilliant clearances to deny the opponents although he sometimes was out of position.

Khalid Aucho 5.0: Not the best of games for the midfielder who later got off with an injury.

Mike Azira 6.5: He was calm and collected as he controlled the game’s tempo with his accurate passing.

Lumala Abdu 6.0: He was a nuisance to the Egyptian defenders but decision making let him down.

Allan Kyambadde 7.0: Unlucky to miss on the score sheet as he was denied twice by the Egypt goalie. A good outing on his first start at the competition.

Farouk Miya 5.0: Played on the right side of midfield and rarely threatened. His dead balls were also wanting.

Emmanuel Okwi 5.5: He missed a very good opportunity in the second half but never gave up against the big and intelligent Ahmed Hegazi.

Substitutes

Robert Odongkara 5.0: Replaced Onyango but wasn’t tested as the Egyptians had wrapped up the game.

Taddeo Lwanga 5.0: A few good touches including the pass to Okwi that nearly yielded Cranes consolation.

Luwagga Kizito N/a