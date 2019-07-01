The first family for the Republic of Uganda has expressed their appreciation for the performance of the national football team, The Uganda Cranes.

President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta and the first lady Janet Museveni, also the minister of education and sports congratulated the Uganda Cranes for the land mark achievement and wished them fruitful deliberations.

This was after the Uganda Cranes booked a berth to the round of 16 for the first time since 1978, a feat on Sunday night after the 2-0 loss to the hosts, Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.

Despite the 2-0 defeat, Uganda Cranes was confirmed in second place with four points following DR Congo’s 4-0 win against Zimbabwe at the 30th June Stadium.

President Museveni and the first lady Janet Museveni have since posted messages of hope,courage and appreciation.

Despite losing to Egypt, Uganda Cranes put up a good performance at the AFCON 2019. It is good that the team progresses to the next round of the tournament. We pray and hope for better results going forward. Congratulations to the team and officials for the success so far. President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta, President of Uganda

Thank you Uganda Cranes for putting up a good fight. Even though you didn’t win, you still go on to the next level. It is our first time at this stage since 1978. God has blessed your efforts. May He continue to enable you till we win this. Janet Kataha Museveni, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports.

Uganda Cranes beat DR Congo 2-0, drew one all with Zimbabwe before falling 2-0 to the hosts Egypt.

Against DR Congo, Patrick Henry Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi were on target.

Okwi scored Uganda’s opener against Zimbabwe before Khama Billiat got the equalizer for the Warriors.

All Uganda’s matches were held at the 75,000 seater Cairo International Stadium.

They will now await to know their next opponent from group C.