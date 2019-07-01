The head coach of the Egypt national football team, Javier Onaindia Aguirre was a relieved man after guiding the Pharoahs to a 2-0 win over Uganda Cranes at the Cairo International Stadium.

Two first half goals from the iconic Mohamed Salah and team skipper Ahmed Elmohamady Abdelfattah Aly inspired Egypt to a memorable victory that made it three out of three.

Aguirre admitted that Uganda Cranes gave him an early scare but the tiding of the game changed when Mo Salah struck home a beautiful free-kick in the 35th minute.

It was an great game of football. Uganda Cranes dominated the early moments but the momentum of the game changed when Salah scored the opening goal. Getting the second goal at the very important time gave us a 2-0 lead by half time. This is however experience spurred us. We needed confidence and experience. It is a great job to finish without a goal conceded and with maximum nine points to top the group. Javier Onaindia Aguirre, Egypt Head Coach

The Mexican heaped special praise on the crowd that rallied behind his charges and created a special ambiance for the game.

The crowd was amazing. It was just a perfect environment to play in. The crowd also pushed us a great deal. Aguirre, Egypt Head Coach

Aguirre admitted that this team has to improve on a number of aspects of their game.

“We have to improve upon a number of things as we come to the knock out round” he added.

Egypt topped group A with nine points. Uganda finished with four points.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has three points having triumphed 4-0 against Zimbabwe at the 30th June Stadium.

Egypt XI: Mohamed Elshenawy Elsayed (G.K), Ahmed Elmohamady Abdelfattah Aly Eissa (Captain), Alyman Ashraf Elsyad, Baher Mohamed Moursi, Ahmed Elsayed Elsayed Ali Elsayed Hegazy, Mohamed Elneny, Nabil Amad Aly, Abdallah Mahmoud Said Mohamed Bekhit, Mohemed Salah Mahrous Ghaly, Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, Ahmed Hassan Mohamed Abdelmonem Mohamed Mahgoub

Subs: Ahmed Nasser Mahmoud Maowad Elshenawi (G.K), Omar Gaber, Aly Mohamed, Hamed Tarek, Marwan Mohsen Fahmy Tharwat, Said Walid Ebeid, Ahmed Ayman Mohamed Mansour, Ahmed Gharib, Mahmoud Hamdy Mohamed Attia, Mahmoud Alaaeldin Mahmoud Ibrahim

Absent: Amr Medhat Mohsen Warda, Mahmoud Abdelrehim Abdelrehim (G.K)

Head Coach: Javier Onaindia Aguirre