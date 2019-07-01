Monday July 1, 2019

30 June Stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)

The Les Elephants of Ivory Coast have no option but to beat minnows Namibia if they are to guarantee their place in the next round of the 2019 Afcon.

The 2015 winners lost 1-0 to Morocco in their last game while Namibia narrowly lost to Bafana Bafana of South Africa to stay bottom of the log in group D.

Coach Ibrahim Kamara could offer a starting role to Crystal Palace man Wilfried Zaha along with Jonathan Kodjia in attack to lead the hunt for goals.

Skipper Serge Aurier is doubtful for the tie after getting off injured in the defeat to Morocco and could miss the game.