Monday July 1, 2019

Al Salam stadium, Cairo 6pm (7pm EAT)

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter admits it will be tough against Morocco as his side target qualification to the round of 16.

The Bafana Bafana need maximum points to reach the next round while the Atlas Lions seek to consolidate top spot in the group of death.

“Playing against Morocco is going to be very difficult but beating Namibia has given us the needed confidence before such a critical game,” said Baxter. “We will solve our problems and we have got the passion to please our supporters here and back in South Africa”, added the English coach.

His counterpart Herve Renard has called for maximum focus in order to qualify as the top side from group D.

“We need to focus because we qualified but we didn’t guarantee top spot yet”, Renard said.

‘South Africa is a very good team and we will discuss whether we produce some changes in the line up or not. We are in a good situation winning both opening matches, but we just want to continue winning”, added Renard.

South Africa have won two of the previous four Afcon meetings drawing as many.