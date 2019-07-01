The injury scare suffered by Uganda Cranes’ first choice goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango is not serious and worrying.

The shot stopper who had been beaten twice by Mohamed Salah and skipper Ahmed Elmohamady Abdelfattah Aly in the first half suffered dizziness and was wheeled off in the 72nd minute.

His place was consequently taken by Adama City goalkeeper Robert Odongkara.

Onyango was furthered stretchered off to the dressing rooms in the final quarter of the game as Uganda Cranes trailed 2-0 till the climax of the game.

In his absence, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda wore the arm band for the final minutes.

After the final whistle, Onyango managed to return to the field of play to congratulate his teammates who had qualified for the round of 16 stage since DR Congo humbled Zimbabwe 4-0.

Kawowo Sports has established that Onyango will be ready for the next game well in time.

“I felt dizzy in the final stages of the game because of the much heat and humidity levels. I am much better and will be fine, hopefully by the time we play again” Onyango told the media.

Uganda Cranes finished with four points in group A to book a round of 16 berth.

Egypt remain unbeaten with a maximum 9 points.

DRC has three points and will await the mathematics among the third placed teams.

Zimbabwe has now chance as they bow out of the tournament with the one point earned during the one all draw with Uganda Cranes last Wednesday