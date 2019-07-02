CHAN 2020 Qualifiers (First Round)

Uganda Cranes Vs Somalia

1 st Leg: 26 th – 28 th July 2019 – Mogadishu

26 – 28 July 2019 – 2nd Leg: 2nd – 4th August 2019 – Kampala

Uganda Cranes will play Somalia during the first round of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 2020 qualifiers.

This follows confirmation by the continental football governing body, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), after changes to the teams locking horns as well as format of these qualifiers.

The development emanates from Ethiopia’s withdrawal as hosts for the biennial championship.

Now, Uganda Cranes who were supposed to play South Sudan in the first round will face Somalia in a two-legged first-round contest.

The first leg shall be held between 26th to 28th July 2019 in Mogadishu with the second leg happening between 2nd-4th August 2019.

Somalia will host the first leg and Uganda Cranes will play the second leg in Kampala.

The winner between Uganda and Somalia over the two legs will face the victorious side between Burundi and South Sudan in the second round.

CHAN is a tournament exclusively played by locally based players plying their trade in the domestic leagues of the respective countries.

Morocco are the reigning champions.

Uganda has previously played at four CHAN champions in 2011 (Sudan), 2014 (South Africa), 2016 (Rwanda) and lately 2018 (Morocco).

The Democratic Republic of Congo has two titles to their name in the inaugural championship held in 2009 and 2016.

Libya (2014), Tunisia (2011) and most recently Morocco in 2018 are the other winners.

Now, Cameroon will host the CHAN tournament between January and February 2020.