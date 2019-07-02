Uganda Cranes have not trained on Tuesday as per the programme with reports they are striking over unpaid bonuses.

The team was supposed to conduct training at the Arab Contractors stadium at 7pm local time but they never showed up to the disappointment of the media that was waiting.

Around 7.20, Fufa Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein revealed that the training was cancelled although no reason was advanced.

Kawowo Sports later found out that players staged the strike demanding to be paid bonuses worth $ 6,000 in total for win and draw against DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

A win for the Cranes in Afcon fetches $ 4000 for each player while a draw earns each $ 2000.

Uganda takes on Senegal on Friday in the round of 16 fixture at the Cairo International stadium.