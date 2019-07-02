Neighbours Kenya have officially exited the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Benin snatched a point off Cameroon.

The draw between the two West African nations in group F means Benin move to third on the table with 3 points.

Kenya, who also have three points in group C have an inferior goal difference of negative four (-4) and are now ranked 5th on the Ranking of the third placed teams.

Already, DR Congo, Guinea and Benin have confirmed their slots in the next round as the third ranked teams.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa are praying that results in the last group matches in group E go their way to continue their stay in the tournament.