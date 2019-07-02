Senegal coach Aliou Cisse anticipates a tough clash when his side take on Uganda Cranes in the round of 16 fixture.

The two teams finished second in their respective groups and will face off on Friday night at the Cairo International stadium.

“No one should take the Ugandan team for granted and I will tell my players that because facing them is not an easy task,” Cisse told the press after his side won 3-0 against Kenya.

“We need to make sure we prepare well to face Uganda because they have showed since the tournament started that they are here for a serious mission,” added Cisse.

“Now it’s direct elimination, it will be hard, the Ugandan team are the team who have lost the least in the last few years.

We played a friendly before the World Cup, we had a 0-0 draw and everyone said they were a little team, that we should have won, and I said be careful – this is a team who are progressing. Aliou Cisse on Uganda Cranes

Senegal and Uganda last met in a competitive game during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with the Lions of Teranga winning 1-0 courtesy of Sadio Mane late goal.