Former winners South Africa’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations continue as one of the best third ranked teams after Angola failed to pick a point off Mali in group E.

The Bafana Bafana who have won just once and scored as many goals in three group matches qualify for the round of 16 as the fourth best ranked side among the third finishers in the group.

With three points and a goal difference of -1, the 1996 champions are above Kenya who are on same points (-4) but an inferior goal difference as well as Angola who are on two points.

Angola just needed a point off the Eagles of Mali but failed to cancel out Amadou Haidara first half goal for the West Africans who finish as the group E leaders on seven points.

Elsewhere, Mauritania gave a good fight against 2004 winners Tunisia but could only afford a draw.