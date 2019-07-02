AFCON 2019 (Round of 16) | Friday, 5 th July

Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions

At Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (10 PM)

Outside football, Uganda Cranes midfielder Tadeo Lwanga is a qualified engineer, a graduate from the famous Makerere University in Kampala.

On the football field, Lwanga is a known leader and executes his roles with due diligence and the called timeliness.

At the on-going 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Lwanga is privileged to be among the local legion of players plying their trade domestically in the Uganda Premier League.

To further cement authority and prove that he deserved a spot on the team, Lwanga has won a couple of admirers across the divide for the two matches played thus far; against Zimbabwe Warriors and the host country, Egypt.

Lwanga was introduced for Canadian based midfielder Mike Azira against Zimbabwe with half an hour of action to play.

Then, against Egypt, he replaced the injured Khalid Aucho and featured in the final 20 minutes of the game.

In either match, Lwanga did not merely make numbers but had an overwhelming contribution as he quickly stamped authority to the games.

Humbled like a cucumber, Lwanga boldly revels in the opportunity of playing for the Uganda Cranes more over at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

It is a great moment every footballer would yearn to have in his career. It is amazing to play with the best crop on the continent. Tadeo Lwanga, Uganda Cranes midfielder

He attests adhering to the coaches’ instructions a key pillar to the quick acclimatization whenever introduced.

“I thank the technical people (coaches) of making each of us believe. The head coach (Sebastien Desabre) has the belief in us. He really gives us confidence. And above all, I thank God for making it happen because it has been hard work all the way,” Lwanga adds.

Against Egypt, Lwanga picked a caution for a late sliding tackle that turned to be a foul on midfielder Aly Emad Nabil.

Supportive crowd

The Vipers Sports Club captain sings in a special way the electrifying atmosphere created by the massive crowds in the stands.

The crowd is amazing. That is the difference between our football at home and here (at AFCON). You really feel the atmosphere. Credit goes to all the Uganda Cranes fan for their support here in Egypt. Thank you so much for moving with your Country. Tadeo Lwanga, Uganda Cranes player

Lwanga is definitely up for selection this Friday when Uganda Cranes takes on West Africans, Senegal during the round of 16 contest at the Cairo International Stadium.

Mike Azira, the recovering Aucho, Faruku Miya, Abdul Lumala, Allan Kyambadde, William Luwaga Kizito and Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga are the other midfield options available.

Against Senegal, the Uganda Cranes team face yet another stern test of character, five days after the disturbing 2-0 loss to the host country.