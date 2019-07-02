AFCON 2019 (Round of 16) | Friday, 5 th July

Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions

At Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (10 PM)

In preparation for their round of 16 match against Senegal Terenga Lions, Uganda Cranes continue with the recovery session from the demanding group A duels.

On Monday, the team held a gym session with most of the players who did not feature against Egypt taking part.

The second session leading to the Friday game will be held on Tuesday night at the Arab Contractors’ stadium.

Team captain Denis Onyango who did not complete the match against Egypt because of dizziness is expected to return.

The same could of said of key midfielder Khalid Aucho picked up a knock in the same match.

The other key concern regards defender Murushid Juuko who had been out since the first group A match against Zimbabwe.

Juuko had been given 10 days rest by the medical team as he recovers from a ham-string.

There are no other serious injury worries for the team that is accommodated at Radisson Blu hotel in Heliopolis, Cairo.

Possibly by Friday, all these knocks and concerns will have been healed or improved.

The technical team in particular will visit the famous drawing board as they lay strategies on how to approach the physical and fast Senegalese side this Friday.

Uganda Cranes against Senegal Terenga Lions will be held at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Uganda Cranes players in Cairo:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Salim Omar Magoola

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme,Murushid Juuko, Kristofer Kizito Mugabi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awany Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Isaac Muleme

Midfielders: Michael Azira, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Tadeo Lwanga, William Luwaga Kizito, Abdu Lumala, Allan Kateregga

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu, Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi