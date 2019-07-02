AFCON 2019 (Round of 16):

Friday, 5th July:

Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal – Cairo International Stadium (10 PM, East African Time)

Uganda Cranes will play West Africans Senegal during the round of 16 stage at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This match has been confirmed for this coming Friday, 5th July 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.

The development was duly stamped following the completion for the group C matches on Monday night.

Senegal humbled Kenya 3-0, the same score line that Algeria recorded over Tanzania.

Uganda Cranes finished second in group A with four points after a 2-0 win over Democratic Republic of Congo and the one all draw with Zimbabwe before falling 2-0 to hosts Egypt.

Senegal had defeated Tanzania 2-0 in their opener at the 30th June Stadium before falling to Algeria 1-0 at the same facility and winning over Kenya 3-0 during their last group game.

Uganda Cranes has played all their three group A matches at the Cairo International Stadium, a positive that will be taken into consideration coming to the game against Senegal.