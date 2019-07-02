Sebastien Migne says the Harambee Stars have picked vital lessons from their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign following defeat to Senegal.

The side lost 3-0 to Senegal on Monday night to leave their fate for the round of 16 out of their hands as they hope their rivals for one of the most ranked third placed teams falter.

“Against this kind of team (Senegal), one mistake and you get punished,” Migne said. “Senegal are experienced. They have played in the World Cup and regularly feature in the Africa Cup of Nations. We are learning,” he added.

Take a look at Uganda, they didn’t win any of their matches in Gabon but have come back, beat DR Congo on the way to making the round of 16, so we can pick a leaf. Sebastien Migne, Kenya coach

The French man also talked about the chance given to young players to feature at such a big tournament.

“We saw some young players in my team like Bernard (Ochieng) and (John) Avire playing their first Afcon and without experience. It was a good experience for them. We have qualifiers later this year. We cannot waste time in continuing with our progress.

Kenya had not played at the competition since 2004 when they also exited at the group stages despite comfortably beating Burkina Faso 3-0 in the group stages.