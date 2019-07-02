Following the failure to win any match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, the Zimbabwe Football Federation (ZIFA) has publicly apologized to the general public.
The Zimbabwe Warriors lost two games; 1-0 and 4-0 against host country Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) respectively and drew one all with Uganda to bow out with a single point.
The federation has since apologized for the poor showing as well as thanked the government led by president Emmerson Mnangagwa, the entire government, ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, the Sport and Recreation Commission and the Warriors fundraising committee chaired by the Hon. Minister Kazembe Kazembe for the support offered.
Full statement:
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to apologise to all Zimbabweans following the Warriors’ unfortunate and painful group stage elimination from the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. ZIFA is equally heartbroken because the intention was for the team to go further than the group stage and make history for our country. All efforts had been harnessed towards that goal.Zimbabwe Football Federation Statement
Further, ZIFA appreciates the commitment and efforts of all the players and the technical team during the tour of duty. The Association believes that the technical team, players and the officials fell while trying their best and would like to thank them for being our ambassadors.
In addition, ZIFA would like to thank the nation, supporters and all stakeholders who contributed in many different ways towards the team’s participation in Africa’s most prestigious tournament.
As the team heads back home, ZIFA will take time to introspect and lay a foundation for a better football future in order to guarantee better performances at such high profile tournaments.
Furthermore, ZIFA would like to specifically thank His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the entire government, our parent ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, the Sport and Recreation Commission, the Warriors fundraising committee chaired by the Hon. Minister Kazembe Kazembe, sponsors and partners for the roles they played to make this campaign possible.
In conclusion, it is ZIFA’s firm belief that the review exercise should take a sober approach that is not clouded by a lot of emotions.