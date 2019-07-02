Following the failure to win any match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, the Zimbabwe Football Federation (ZIFA) has apologized to the general public.

The Zimbabwe Warriors lost two games; 1-0 and 4-0 against host country Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) respectively and drew one all with Uganda to bow out with a single point.

The federation has since apologized for the poor showing as well as thanked the government led by president Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, the Sport and Recreation Commission and the Warriors Fundraising Committee chaired by the Hon. Minister Kazembe Kazembe for the support offered.

Full Statement