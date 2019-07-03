AFCON 2019 (Round of 16):

Friday, 5th July: Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions

At Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (9 PM)

There was free drama at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Heliopolis, Cairo as the Uganda Cranes players hesitated to move out and board the team bus for their training on Wednesday at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium.

It took more than 12 hours to convince the players turn up for training following a sit down on Tuesday.

The crisis meeting held at the team hotel in Cairo and an emergency executive committee members’ meeting that took place in Kampala did not help matter either.

By 6 PM (local time), the players had already learnt of the outcome from the two different meetings.

The positive was the agreement to pay each of the 23 players an additional $ 6000.

The real drama started at around 7 PM when the players were supposed to come out of their rooms to board the awaiting bus parked outside the lavish 5 star hotel.

At this time, the players opted for a private meeting amongst themselves without any of the coaches nor the federation officials.

The meeting took another three and a half hours before they were persuaded to board the team bus.

They refused to the board the bus until 11 PM when they finally made up their minds despite continuous persuasion by FUFA officials.

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda misses:

22 players turned up for training that commenced at 11:48 PM (local time) with a brief talk session.

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda missed the team training because he had a tooth extracted.

Mawanda is expected to train on Thursday during the final training.

Then there was a limbering session as the players trotted around the field of play.

The players who turned up for training:

Godfrey Walusimbi, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Isaac Muleme, Mike Azira, Abdu Lumala, Tadeo Lwanga, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Timothy Denis Awany, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Salim Omar Magoola, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Allan Kyambadde, Joseph Benson Ocjata, William Luwagga Kizito, Allan Kateregga, Denis Onyango (Goalkeeper), Robert Odongkara, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Juuko, Ronald Mukiibi, Khalid Aucho