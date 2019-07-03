Each of the 23 players on the Uganda Cranes delegation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt will pocket an extra $6000 (Ug.shs 21M) as a bonus for making the round of 16 stage.

The development was reached upon following an emergency executive committee meeting convened in Kampala.

This followed a sit-down strike by the players to train on Tuesday at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo in preparation for Friday’s round of 16 contest against Senegal which will be staged at the Cairo International Stadium.

FUFA full statement:



Considering the magnitude and importance of the event of Uganda Cranes match against the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the interests of the Nation, Government, the Sponsors, and the gallant fans, FUFA has agreed to pay 6,000 USD over and above the agreed terms in the Code of Conduct and that matters of Finances will not be discussed until the end of Uganda cranes participation in the Tournament. This position has been duly communicated to the Players.

It is therefore expected that the technical preparation of the Team ahead of the match with Senegal will continue in accordance with the Programme of the Coach. FUFA Statement

The FUFA Executive Committee emergency meeting happened in Kampala at the same time there was also a crisis meeting at the team base – Radisson Blu Heliopolis in Cairo on Wednesday.

The team is due to train on Wednesday night at the Arab Contractors Stadium.