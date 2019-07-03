There was agitation in the Uganda Cranes in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday after the team skipped their scheduled training regime at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium.

The planned training was supposed to kick off at 7 PM (8 PM East African time) but none of the players nor officials turned up as they remained holed up at the Radisson Blu hotel in Heliopolis, Cairo.

It later emerged that there was a sit down strike from the players over delay in their bonuses for the victory against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as the draw with Zimbabwe Warriors.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to this effect released a statement confirming payment of 14,600 USD (App 55m UGX) per player for winning bonuses and allowances.

The statement released clearly stipulated the break-down of the monies disbursed to every player as the code of conduct signed.

As of 2nd July 2019, each player has received up to 14,600 USD (App 55m UGX) already with more daily allowances and winning bonuses awaiting to be earned and paid on time.According to FUFA, there is currently nothing owing to the players as per the signed Code of Conduct and more than 2 Billion UGX has been paid to this item alone.

This matter has been explained to the players and instead they have opted to renegotiate the terms of the Code of Conduct after qualifying to the round of 16 leading to the decision not to undergo training.

FUFA believes the players will respect the signed Code of Conduct and this matter will be resolved like many others before. FUFA Statement

Kawowo Sports has established that by the time the players laid down their tools, Zimbabwe draw bonuses had not been effected, but, were later paid (electronically transfered) on Tuesday.

One player who requested not to be revealed because of the sensitivity of the subject matter acknowledged receipt of all the daily bonuses right from Kampala, Abu Dhabi and the match winning bonus for DRC game, with the hope of getting the Zimbabwe draw money.

“It is true we did not train on Tuesday because we agreed as a group for all the 23 players in show of solidarity that all the pending cases of bonuses are brought to book and solved amicably. Sometimes, as players we need some respect. Now, all the issues are solved and we are focused for the Senegal game.” the player noted.

Break Down:

The break-down of the monies paid per player right from the camp in Kampala and Abu Dhabi was released.

The players who were in the Kampala camp each pocketed $420 ($30 per day) and each of the 23 players got $ 5,100 ($150 per day) for the Abu Dhabi training camp.

The winning bonus for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) game is $4000 per player and $2000 for the stalemate against Zimbabwe.

Only one player (out of the 23) has not yet received the payments because of pending issues with his bank account.

Uganda Cranes players’ bonuses:

420 USD for the Camp in Uganda (14 days)

5,100 USD for the Abu Dhabi Camp (34 days ending 30th June 2019)

4,000 USD for the Winning Bonus of the DR Congo match

2,000 USD for the Draw against Zimbabwe

Round of 16 to Quarters (Winning) – $ 5000 each

Round of 8 (Quarter final) – $ 7000 each

Round of 4 (Semifinal) – $ 9000 each

Final – $ 14,630

The players are therefore expected to train on Wednesday night at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium in preparation for the round of 16 duel against Senegal on Friday.