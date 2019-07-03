Utility Uganda Cranes player Hassan Wasswa Mawanda had a painful tooth extracted at a Cairo Hospital on Wednesday.

Consequently, Wasswa, who is also the team’s vice captain to Dennis Onyango missed the team’s late night session held at the Arab Contractors’ Stadium.

The all round key player who is currently a free agent is expected to be part of the last training session on Thursday at the same venue in preparation for the round of 16 contest against Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

Wasswa has been a crucial factor for the Uganda Cranes and played all the three group A matches at center back, albeit with different partners.

In the first match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Wasswa was partnered with Murushid Juuko. Uganda Cranes won the game 2-0 with Henry Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi on target.

During the second game with the Zimbabwe Warrios, Juuko had picked up an injury and Wasswa partnered with Ronald Brian Mukiibo Ddungu in central defence.

This match ended one goal apiece for the two countries. Okwi got the opener for Uganda and Khama Billiat made amends for Zimbabwe.

For the third group stage match, Wasswa had yet another partner in Timothy Denis Awany.

This time round, the Uganda Cranes lost against the hosts Egypt 2-0.

The medical team that has doctors; Ivan Ssewanyana and Ronald Kisolo will further take a critical thesis of Mawanda’s recovery and assess his situation before the Thursday round of 16 game against Senegal.

Technical team glitches:

The Uganda Cranes technical team led by head coach Sebastien Desabre will pray that Wasswa recovers well in time for the Friday duel.

Perhaps, should Mawanda fail the late fitness test, the onus at play at the delicate center defence role shall be bestowed upon Awany, Mukiibi or the returning Juuko.

For starters, Juuko has been out of action since the DR Congo game where he picked a ham-string.

He has since recovered well and could be available for selection for the Friday game.

Uganda Cranes players who trained on Wednesday night:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Captain), Robert Odongkara, Salim Omar Magoola

Defenders: Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Muleme, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Juuko, Ronald Mukiibi, Timothy Denis Awany, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Benson Ochaya,

Midfielders: Mike Azira, Abdu Lumala, Tadeo Lwanga, William Luwagga Kizito, Allan Kateregga, Khalid Aucho

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Allan Kyambadde

Absent: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Tooth extracted)