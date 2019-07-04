AFCON 2019 (Round of 16)

Friday, 5 th July : Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions

: Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions At Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (10 PM, EAT)

Senegal football national head coach Aliou Cisse predicts an open minded mind when the Lions of Terenga take on Uganda Cranes during the AFCON 2019 round of 16 clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday evening.

In fact, the dread-locked former Senegalese midfielder branded this contest as a “typical African” duel.

Uganda is a great team and have great capabilities when it comes to defence. Uganda has the same style and philosophy for the previous five or four years. We should get prepared to play a typical African game. Every game has its own characteristics Aliou Cisse, Senegal Head Coach

Cisse, an African legend who has also represented Senegal at the FIFA World Cup hinted that targets a slot at the quarterfinals.

We are aiming to reach the quarter finals. It has been two years since we have been working together. We want to complete the target. We need enthusiasm to win this match. When you compare the old Senegalese team. To achieve success, it is not a decision. It is about time. We have a new team that is clustering Aliou Cisse, Senegal Head Coach

Cisse and Senegal will be playing the third East African country at the same championship having played Kenya and Tanzania in group C matches.

Senegal beat Tanzania 2-0 in their opening group C match.

They lost 1-0 to North Africans Algeria during the subsequent game before recovering to win 3-0 over Kenya.

Uganda Cranes beat DR Congo 2-0 in group A, drew 1 all with Zimbabwe and lost 2-0 to hosts Egypt in the third game.