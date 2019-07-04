Friday July 5, 2019

Cairo International stadium, Cairo K.O 9pm (10pm EAT)

Uganda Cranes have to put their woes behind and are now focused on the game against Senegal’s Lions of Teranga in the round of 16 tie at the Cairo International stadium on Friday.

The Cranes, making their first appearance in the knock out of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 41 years will fancy their chances after an impressive show in the group stages.

They did upset two time winners DR Congo 2-0 in their first game before snatching a point off Zimbabwe to book a place in the knock out despite losing the final group game 2-0 to hosts Egypt.

On the other hand, Senegal won 2-0 and 3-0 against Tanzania and Kenya respectively to qualify as the second placed side in Group C despite defeat to Algeria.

“Knock out game is not the same as a group game,” said Desabre, the Cranes coach. “To beat Senegal, we have to score. We believe in our chance. We have our quality. Like against DR Congo, we need to take our chances and remain focused,” he added.

Aliou Cisse, his counterpart in the Senegal dugout admits it will be tough against Uganda after facing two East African countries already revealing The Cranes are a different side.

“We played Kenya and Tanzania in the group stages,” Cisse told a pre-match press briefing. “Uganda is different. They are really organized and have a strong enthusiasm and it will be a tough game,” he added.

Cranes Team News

Murushid Jjuuko is fully fit and available for selection after he missed the previous two games through injury.

Desabre also declared that Hassan Wasswa who missed training on Wednesday after extracting a tooth is also fit.

Denis Onyango didn’t finish the game against Egypt but is fit and ready to take on the 2002 finalists.

Match Facts

Both Uganda and Senegal have never won the Afcon but played in one final each – The Cranes in 1978, Senegal in 2002.

This will be the 5th meeting between the two sides with Senegal holding the advantage with two wins and as many draws.

Uganda Cranes Probable XI

Denis Onyango (GK) ©, Bevis Mugabi, Hassan Wasswa, Murushid Jjuuko, Godfrey Walusimbi, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Lumala Abdu, Farouk Miya, Emmanuel Okwi and Allan Kyambadde.