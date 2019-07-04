Despite a standoff that over bonuses that saw Cranes fail to train on Tuesday, Denis Onyango has assured Ugandans that his troops are focused on the game against Senegal.

Uganda takes on the 2002 Afcon finalists eager to extend their stay in the ongoing Afcon tournament in Egypt after an impressive group stages show.

The players had a sit down strike over bonuses but returned to train on Wednesday night.

“We had family issues like everywhere in football but they are now sorted,” he said. “Unfortunately, such issues are always about money but we are back as a team, re-opened our engines and are ready to take off,” he added.

“What happened is now behind us and the focus is on the game against Senegal

The team captain however called for the boys to be lethal when chances come and also hopes the team gets the desired luck to win matches.

“In football, you may attack 20 times and score once. We need to take our chances. In football, luck also plays its part,” he said before citing the example of game against Egypt which Cranes dominated but lost.

“The stats against Egypt are in our favour but they took their chances. Experience and luck chipped in and against quality players, they hurt you so we must be careful.

Meanwhile, Onyango says Cranes are afraid of no one and will come take on Senegal with no pressure.

“We are not afraid of anyone. We shall enjoy the moment and take them on

Senegal are unbeaten against Uganda in the past four meetings although this will be the first in an Afcon final tournament.