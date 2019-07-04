Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera has gone for experience in the return leg of the Elgon Cup that will be played on Saturday, July 13 at the Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Odera made eight changes to the squad that suffered a 16-13 defeat to Uganda in the first leg, naming a couple of senior players to bring in the much-needed experience on the pitch that they missed at Mamboleo Showgrounds on June 22.

Andrew Amonde has been recalled to the team while Jacob Ojee is set to make his first appearance for the Simbas this year following the conclusion of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The team that will be handled by Albertus Van Buuren assisted by Thomas Odundo will be without four Kabras players who are away sharpening their skills in South Africa while five Chipu players (and Odera) are away in Brazil for the 2019 World Rugby Under 20 Trophy.

“Andrew (Amonde) will add some power into the backrow as he also gates the powerful runners that Uganda had, Curtis Lilako will come off the bench at tighthead while Jacob Ojee’s pace and experience will be very invaluable to the team,” Odera said of the changes as quoted by the Union Website.

“We’ve also included Melvin Thairu in the squad who is a very good ball carrier as well as Fidel Oloo,” he added.

Kenya Simbas XV: 1. Oscar Simiyu 2. Toby Francombe 3. Melvin Thairu 4. Simon Muniafu 5. Malcolm Onsando 6. Andrew Amonde 7. Montae Akuei 8. Elkeans Musonye 9. Samson Onsomu 10. Charles Kuka 11. Billy Odhiambo 12. Johnstone Mungau 13. Peter Kilonzo 14. Jacob Ojee 15. Anthony Odhiambo

Finishers: 16. Griffin Musila 17. Patrick Ouko 18. Curtis Lilako 19. Joseph Shem 20. Fidel Oloo 21. Michael Wanjala 22. Charles Tendwa 23. Isaac Njoroge

Officials: Albertus Van Buuren (Head Coach) Thomas Odundo (DOR), Fahad Adil (Team Manager), Ben Mahinda(Physiotherapist), Tom Lagat (Strength and Conditioning)

.