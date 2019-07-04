The National Sevens Series continue this weekend with the fourth stop of the season after a three-week break.

The series head to Legends Rugby Grounds for the first time with Warriors RFC the hosts of the circuit, Mileke Sevens.

Heathens were meant to host the fourth round of the series but due to preparations to host the second leg of the Elgon Cup, Kyadondo was unavailable.

Warriors will use the circuit to honour and celebrate Patrick Mileke Aredo and Deborah Sifuna for their contribution not only to Warriors but also to the development and growth of the sport as a whole in Uganda.

#Mileke7s Hosted by Us (@Warriorsrugbyug ) Is to help Celebrate the Awesome Couple that has supported Warriors rugby and the different teams through out the years they have been part of the addictive game we all know and love. — Warriors Rugby (@Warriorsrugbyug) July 1, 2019

The battle for honours will still be between Black Pirates and Kobs who have shared victories in the first three circuits of the season with the latter winning two.

Pirates will be looking to draw level with their rivals having lost the finals of their own Rujumba Sevens to Kobs.

Mileke Sevens Pools