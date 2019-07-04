AFCON 2019 (Round of 16):

Friday, 5th July: Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions

At Cairo International Stadium (10 PM – East African Time)

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye admitted that their 1-0 loss in group C at the AFCON 2019 was a wake-up call to the entire team.

Gueye was addressing the media in Cairo in preparation for their round of 16 engagement with Uganda Cranes at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

For starters, Senegal fell 1-0 to Algeria at the 30th October Stadium in the two countries’ second respective group C games.

The loss against Algeria was a wake-up call for us as a team. WE NOW KNOW THAT There are no easy games at the Africa Cup of Nations TOURNAMENT Idrissa Gana Gueye, Senegal midfielder

200 percent ready

The holding midfielder, flanked by the head coach Aliou Cisse noted that Senegal is 100 percent ready to face Uganda Cranes after completing their group stage matches on a high note with a 3-0 win over Kenya Harambee Stars.

We are more stronger than before. We are ready to find answers why we have not been doing well. We are ready 200 percent Alious Cisse, Senegal midfielder

Senegal won two group stage matches; 2-0 against Tanzania and 3-0 over Kenya, falling 1-0 to North Africans, Algeria.

Uganda won, drew and lost one game apiece in the group stages.

The CECAFA giants opened up with a 2-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo, drew one all against Zimbabwe and lost 2-0 to hosts Egypt in Group A.