AFCON 2019 (Round of 16)

Friday, 5 th July : Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions

: Uganda Cranes Vs Senegal Terenga Lions At Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (10 PM, EAT)

The jovial faces on each Uganda Cranes player during the final last training session at the Osman Ahmed Osman (Arab Contractors) Stadium on Thursday night communicated a great deal.

From the gloomy faces two days ago when they laid down their tools, the story line changed overnight when the outstanding arrears were vehemently cleared.

As the players trained, you could clearly see the positive facial expression.

Utility player Hassan Wasswa Mawanda who had missed the training session on Wednesday night trained too.

From the limbering drills, a lot of ball work and small sided games were played.

Penalty shots were also practiced during the one hour session.

At the end of the session, there was a healthy talk session with technical team before prayers and retirement to the team Radisson Blu Hotel in Heliopolis, Cairo.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre expressed gratitude by the positive response of the players throughout the training session.

WE ARE FOCUSED ABOUT THE GAME TOMORROW (ON Friday) against senegal. we expect a physical game just like the one against dr congo. the players are ready for the big moment. WE NEED TO SCORE AGAINST SENEGAL IF WE ARE TO GET THE BEST DESIRABLE RESULT Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Uganda Cranes take on Senegal in a round of 16 contest.

The players who turned up for the last training session:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Captain), Robert Odongkara, Salim Omar Magoola

Defenders: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, Isaac Muleme, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Juuko, Ronald Mukiibi, Timothy Denis Awany, Joseph Benson Ochaya,

Midfielders: Mike Azira, Abdu Lumala, Tadeo Lwanga, William Luwagga Kizito, Khalid Aucho, Allan Kateregga

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Allan Kyambadde