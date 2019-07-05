Uganda Cranes offensive player Allan Kyambadde acknowledges that featuring at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt has been a complete blessing.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club stylish forward player has so far played in all of the three matches for Uganda Cranes at the tournament.

The first two matches against Democratic Republic Congo and Zimbabwe, he was a substitute where he made meaningful contributions when introduced.

Kyambadde replaced striker Kaddu with 15 minutes left on the clock during the DR Congo game and came on for goal scorer Emmanuel Arnold Okwi in the 70th minute during the Zimbabwe clash during the one all draw.

In both games, he turned around the game with good passes as well as closing down on the opposition as the first line of defence for Uganda Cranes.

This prompted the technical technical team to name him on the starting eleven against the much fancied hosts, Egypt.

Unfortunately, Uganda Cranes lost the game 2-0 with two first half goals by skipper Ahmed Elmohamady Abdelfattah Aly Eissa and talisman Mohemed Salah Mahrous Ghaly.

Given his positive approach to the game as he easily took on opponents at free will, Kyambadde also injected pace in the final third of the field, on either flanks – right and left.

He has since shown gratitude for the available time accorded to him at Africa’s biggest sporting fiesta.

EVERY MINUTE I HAVE PLAYED AT AFCON 2019 HAS COUNTED AND IMPACTED FOR THE BETTER IN MY FOOTBALL CAREER. I AM GRATEFUL TO THE TECHNICAL TEAM AND MY FELLOW PLAYERS FOR THE TEAMWORK ASPECT. Allan Kyambadde, Uganda Cranes player

Kyambadde is one of the locally based players who made the grade on the Uganda Cranes final 23 man team at AFCON 2019.

The others include defender Timothy Denis Awany, midfielder Tadeo Lwanga and striker Patrick Henry Kaddu.

Kyambadde is among the Uganda Cranes who have attracted keen attention from scouts at the tournament.

Against Senegal on Sunday night, Kyambadde awaits yet another golden opportunity to prove his worth to the million eyes’ audience that keenly follows the tournament.

I am very proud and happy of my player Allan Kyambadde and his start debut at AFCON vs Egypt.

Kyambadde’s 79 minutes performance in that game was “high European football standard level”.

His stats was really on AFCON top level. He was the one in whole that game who created most tackles.

And of his 29 passes 23 of them arrived to the right address. 79%! Compere that with Mohammed Salah who had a pass success of 70% with 24 passes in a winning team. That show Kyambadde’s huge potential as a fututre big name of football.

its clubs in Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Holland, Schweiz, Poland, Egypt, Morocco & Southafrica who Im in talk with and who are following every step Allan from now takes in Cairo.

I have since 1 year called him “Salah of Uganda” and I am sure that nick name will be spread all over when people now understands the unique potential of that boy.

JENS LEIDEWALL

Leidewall is also agent to a couple of Ugandan players as; Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Asiku, Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye, Joseph Ssemujju, Yaya Kakooza, Sadat Anaku, Ibrahim Juma, Thomas Kakaire and Bobosi Byaruhanga.