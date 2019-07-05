On the eve of the AFCON round of 16 contest between Uganda Cranes and Senegal Terenga Lions, the Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre sung praise of winger Abdu Lumala.

Lumala’s pace and trickery have been hell for defenders at the tournament as he also provides width for the team on either flank.

The Syrianska Football Club player who is on loan from Kalmar FF has no doubt been one of the revelations at the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt.

I discovered him (ABDU LUMALA) SOMETIME BACK IN March 2019. Back then, he was not expecting to be selected. He has defensive and offensive abilities. He is good to push us on either wing – left and right. It is a path to open up opportunities for new players Sebastien Desabre on Lumala

Lumala has already won five caps at AFCON 2019, three of them coming at the on-going AFCON 2019.

His first cap was during the international friendly match against Asian country Turkmenistan that ended goal-less.

He also played during the 1-0 win against Ivory Coast during the second international friendly match played in Abu Dhabi.

Lumala was a hell of defenders against Democratic Republic of Congo in Uganda’s 2-0 win at the Cairo International Stadium.

He also featured against Zimbabwe (1-1) and played in the 2-0 loss to hosts Egypt.

Lumala is expected to feature in the round of 16 game against Senegal, at Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

A number of locally based and international scouts have frequented the Uganda Cranes team base at Radisson Blu in Heliopolis, Cairo to inquire about the availability of Lumala’s services.